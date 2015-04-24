Lawyers ask court to halt $30 mln HSBC overdraft settlement

(Reuters) - Lawyers opposing a $30 million settlement reached in March by HSBC Bank USA concerning overdraft fees have asked a New York state judge to hold off on granting preliminary approval of the agreement to give them time to intervene in the case.

In a court filing on Wednesday, lawyers at Rigrodsky & Long, Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca and other firms said they plan to file a motion on Monday raising “serious issues” about the settlement and seeking a full briefing and hearing on the deal.

