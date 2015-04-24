FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawyers ask court to halt $30 mln HSBC overdraft settlement
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 24, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Lawyers ask court to halt $30 mln HSBC overdraft settlement

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers opposing a $30 million settlement reached in March by HSBC Bank USA concerning overdraft fees have asked a New York state judge to hold off on granting preliminary approval of the agreement to give them time to intervene in the case.

In a court filing on Wednesday, lawyers at Rigrodsky & Long, Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca and other firms said they plan to file a motion on Monday raising “serious issues” about the settlement and seeking a full briefing and hearing on the deal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FjNgKy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.