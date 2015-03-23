State settlement for $30 mln challenged in HSBC overdraft case

(Reuters) - A $30-million New York state court settlement reached by HSBC Bank USA concerning overdraft fees should be set aside because it involved “manipulation of the judicial system,” lawyers for plaintiffs in a separate HSBC overdraft case told a federal court.

In a filing on Wednesday, lawyers at Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, the Cohen Law Group, and other firms said that allowing HSBC to consummate the state court settlement would condone improper forum shopping and circumvent the federal court’s jurisdiction.

