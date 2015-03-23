FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State settlement for $30 mln challenged in HSBC overdraft case
March 23, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

State settlement for $30 mln challenged in HSBC overdraft case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A $30-million New York state court settlement reached by HSBC Bank USA concerning overdraft fees should be set aside because it involved “manipulation of the judicial system,” lawyers for plaintiffs in a separate HSBC overdraft case told a federal court.

In a filing on Wednesday, lawyers at Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, the Cohen Law Group, and other firms said that allowing HSBC to consummate the state court settlement would condone improper forum shopping and circumvent the federal court’s jurisdiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BnmElb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
