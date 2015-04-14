FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge declines to halt disputed HSBC overdraft settlement
April 14, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Federal judge declines to halt disputed HSBC overdraft settlement

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. district judge had declined to intervene in a $30 million state court settlement concerning HSBC Bank’s overdraft fees, citing a 1793 law barring federal interference in the “constitutional independence” of the states and their courts.

In a ruling on Thursday, Judge Arthur Spatt also said the settlement, reached by plaintiffs’ attorneys Barry Himmelstein and Adam Turk, did not appear to be a “product of bad faith,” and the proper place to challenge it was in state court.

