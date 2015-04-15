FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC, Assurant settle flood insurance class actions for $1.8 mln
April 15, 2015 / 10:53 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC, Assurant settle flood insurance class actions for $1.8 mln

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - HSBC Mortgage Services and insurer Assurant Inc have agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle claims that they unfairly profited from flood insurance homeowners were forced to buy when their own coverage lapsed.

In a court filing on Friday, lawyers at Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check and other plaintiffs’ firms asked for preliminary approval of the deal, which also bars HSBC from accepting commissions from Assurant for placing the contested insurance policies on mortgaged properties.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CMOCaf

