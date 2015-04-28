FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Robbins Geller named lead counsel in InvenSense securities suit
April 28, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Robbins Geller named lead counsel in InvenSense securities suit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd has been named lead counsel in a securities fraud lawsuit accusing technology company InvenSense of misleading investors about its deal to supply parts for the most recent version of Apple Inc’s flagship product, the iPhone.

In an order last Thursday, U.S. District Judge James Donato consolidated three investor class actions under Robbins Geller, giving the law firm 30 days to file an amended consolidated complaint.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DSoz2d

