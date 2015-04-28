Robbins Geller named lead counsel in InvenSense securities suit

(Reuters) - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd has been named lead counsel in a securities fraud lawsuit accusing technology company InvenSense of misleading investors about its deal to supply parts for the most recent version of Apple Inc’s flagship product, the iPhone.

In an order last Thursday, U.S. District Judge James Donato consolidated three investor class actions under Robbins Geller, giving the law firm 30 days to file an amended consolidated complaint.

