ITT Educational ramps up constitutional challenge to U.S. CFPB

(Reuters) - ITT Educational Services has asked a U.S. appeals court to review the for-profit college operator’s constitutional challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, stepping up a dispute over the financial watchdog’s legal status.

The notice of appeal, filed on Wednesday by lawyers at Ice Miller and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, is ITT’s latest effort to fend off a 2014 enforcement action by the bureau, which charged the company with unfair and abusive practices for allegedly pressuring students to take out predatory loans.

