FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ITT Educational ramps up constitutional challenge to U.S. CFPB
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 10, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

ITT Educational ramps up constitutional challenge to U.S. CFPB

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - ITT Educational Services has asked a U.S. appeals court to review the for-profit college operator’s constitutional challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, stepping up a dispute over the financial watchdog’s legal status.

The notice of appeal, filed on Wednesday by lawyers at Ice Miller and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, is ITT’s latest effort to fend off a 2014 enforcement action by the bureau, which charged the company with unfair and abusive practices for allegedly pressuring students to take out predatory loans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ybGncr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.