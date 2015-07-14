FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chase disputes claims it profited from mortgage default fees
July 14, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Chase disputes claims it profited from mortgage default fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A nationwide lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase of billing struggling homeowners for needless property inspections is based on a skewed description of the facts and should be denied class action status, lawyers for the bank told a federal court.

In a motion on Friday, lawyers at Covington & Burling for the largest U.S. bank said inspections are needed to protect the value of mortgaged property and Chase had no incentive to order unnecessary ones.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MqXoBT

