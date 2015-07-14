Chase disputes claims it profited from mortgage default fees

(Reuters) - A nationwide lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase of billing struggling homeowners for needless property inspections is based on a skewed description of the facts and should be denied class action status, lawyers for the bank told a federal court.

In a motion on Friday, lawyers at Covington & Burling for the largest U.S. bank said inspections are needed to protect the value of mortgaged property and Chase had no incentive to order unnecessary ones.

