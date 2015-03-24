FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge pares claims against JPMorgan over foreclosure legal fees
March 24, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Judge pares claims against JPMorgan over foreclosure legal fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed part of a proposed class action accusing JPMorgan Chase Bank of passing on to homeowners allegedly improper legal fees, while ruling that plaintiffs may proceed with breach of contract claims.

Filed last year in Manhattan federal court by lawyers at Sharma & DeYoung, the lawsuit said JPMorgan breached its mortgage contracts with tens of thousands of homeowners by charging them for purported legal fees that were actually fees for an outsourcing firm.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CUmLf6

