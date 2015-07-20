6th Circuit hands banks win in Ky. mortgage recording lawsuit

(Reuters) - U.S. mortgage lenders did not violate Kentucky state law by failing to record the transfer of mortgage loans in county land records, a federal appeals court ruled in the latest win for major banks sued over their mortgage recording practices.

In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel found that a U.S. district court erred last year in finding that homeowners could pursue claims against lenders for transferring mortgage loans without documenting the transactions with Kentucky’s county clerks. The homeowners are represented by law firms Miller Griffin & Marks and Atkinson Simms & Kermode.

