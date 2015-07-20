FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit hands banks win in Ky. mortgage recording lawsuit
July 20, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

6th Circuit hands banks win in Ky. mortgage recording lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. mortgage lenders did not violate Kentucky state law by failing to record the transfer of mortgage loans in county land records, a federal appeals court ruled in the latest win for major banks sued over their mortgage recording practices.

In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel found that a U.S. district court erred last year in finding that homeowners could pursue claims against lenders for transferring mortgage loans without documenting the transactions with Kentucky’s county clerks. The homeowners are represented by law firms Miller Griffin & Marks and Atkinson Simms & Kermode.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1I5Tvhz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
