February 26, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

KeyBank appeals to have nationwide overdraft suit arbitrated

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - KeyBank is asking the 11th Circuit to allow it to compel arbitration in a nationwide lawsuit over allegedly unfair overdraft charges, the latest of several attempts by the bank to block its customers from suing as a class.

In a filing on Tuesday, lawyers for the bank said they are appealing the latest court order to deny arbitration, issued by U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King earlier this month.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LLqpIQ

