KeyBank appeals to have nationwide overdraft suit arbitrated

(Reuters) - KeyBank is asking the 11th Circuit to allow it to compel arbitration in a nationwide lawsuit over allegedly unfair overdraft charges, the latest of several attempts by the bank to block its customers from suing as a class.

In a filing on Tuesday, lawyers for the bank said they are appealing the latest court order to deny arbitration, issued by U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King earlier this month.

