Massachusetts banks seek to block local foreclosure laws
February 27, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Massachusetts banks seek to block local foreclosure laws

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Seven Massachusetts banks have asked a federal judge to stop enforcement of local laws combatting the impact of home foreclosures, arguing that the state’s highest court has already ruled such laws invalid.

In a filing on Wednesday, a lawyer for the banks said the ordinances, passed by the cities of Lynn and Worcester, put restrictions on the foreclosure process, an area of state concern, not local.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EwOlNU

