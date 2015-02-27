Massachusetts banks seek to block local foreclosure laws

(Reuters) - Seven Massachusetts banks have asked a federal judge to stop enforcement of local laws combatting the impact of home foreclosures, arguing that the state’s highest court has already ruled such laws invalid.

In a filing on Wednesday, a lawyer for the banks said the ordinances, passed by the cities of Lynn and Worcester, put restrictions on the foreclosure process, an area of state concern, not local.

