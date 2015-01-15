Regional U.S. mortgage agency settles subprime lawsuits with banks

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco said on Thursday it reached a settlement worth $459 million with certain banks it sued after buying subprime mortgage-backed securities that soured following the housing bust.

The banks sued included JP Morgan Chase, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Countrywide Securities, UBS Group AG, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America , which acquired Countrywide.

A San Francisco FHLB spokeswoman declined to identify which banks agreed to a settlement.

The lawsuits, filed by the federal mortgage finance agency in 2010, covered 134 bond issues that the regional FHLB paid more than $19.1 billion for from mid-2004 to 2008.

“The Bank’s litigation continues against various issuers, dealers and underwriters,” San Francisco FHLB said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Grant McCool)