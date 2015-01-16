CORRECTED-Regional U.S. mortgage agency settles lawsuits with banks

(Removes subprime from headline and first paragraph. San Francisco FHLB spokeswoman said FHLB does not buy subprime loans and securities)

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco said on Thursday it reached a settlement worth $459 million with certain banks it sued after buying mortgage-backed securities that soured following the housing bust.

The banks sued included JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Countrywide Securities, UBS Group AG, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America, which acquired Countrywide.

A San Francisco FHLB spokeswoman declined to identify which banks agreed to a settlement.

The lawsuits, filed by the federal mortgage finance agency in 2010, covered 134 bond issues that the regional FHLB paid more than $19.1 billion for from mid-2004 to 2008.

"The Bank's litigation continues against various issuers, dealers and underwriters," San Francisco FHLB said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.