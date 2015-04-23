FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mortgage registry denies violating Pennsylvania recording law
April 23, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Mortgage registry denies violating Pennsylvania recording law

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A national mortgage registry accused of evading Pennsylvania’s public land records law did not disrupt the chain of title for real estate or keep borrowers from knowing who owned their loans, lawyers for the registry told a federal appeals court.

In a brief on Tuesday, lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius said a Pennsylvania county suing Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, or MERS, is trying to deflect attention away from legal issues in its case by making those and other “baseless” accusations in its court briefs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Gl7wdp

