Veterans lender execs lose bid for appeal in telemarketing suit
April 16, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Veterans lender execs lose bid for appeal in telemarketing suit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Officials of Mortgage Investors Corp, once a top lender to military veterans, will have to face claims that they directed a campaign of harassing telemarketing calls after a federal judge denied their bid for an appeals court review of the case.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Janice Stewart said the officials’ lawyers at DLA Piper have not shown that there are substantial grounds for a difference of opinion on her earlier decision not to dismiss the individuals from the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JMwrHP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
