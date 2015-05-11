Borrowers lose bid to sue as a class over Money Store legal fees

(Reuters) - Borrowers accusing former mortgage lender the Money Store of fraud for allegedly charging them improper legal fees have lost their latest bid to pursue their case as a class.

In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel for the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals declined to review the borrowers’ case, which was denied class action status by a lower court in February. Borrowers were represented by Paul S. Grobman, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1bJQRFi