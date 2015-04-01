Montel Williams, payday loan network battle fraud claims

(Reuters) - Lawyers for TV personality Montel Williams and a loan referral website that he endorsed have asked a federal judge to dismiss part of a class action that accuses them of promoting illegal payday lenders in violation of California and federal law.

In a motion on Monday, lawyers at Putterman Logan said consumers filing the suit have not shown how they were injured by alleged misrepresentations by Williams and MoneyMutual LLC, a Nevada-based company that matches borrowers with payday lenders.

