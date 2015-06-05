FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit homeowners try to revive Morgan Stanley class action
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 5, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit homeowners try to revive Morgan Stanley class action

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Banks will be unaccountable for some of the worst abuses of the subprime mortgage era unless a decision denying class status for a lawsuit against Morgan Stanley is overturned, lawyers suing the investment bank told a federal court.

In a brief filed last Thursday, the lawyers urged the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to immediately review the case, which accuses Morgan Stanley of encouraging the origination of predatory loans in black neighborhoods in Detroit. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the homeowners by the American Civil Liberties Union and law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HOiJkJ

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.