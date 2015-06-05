Detroit homeowners try to revive Morgan Stanley class action

(Reuters) - Banks will be unaccountable for some of the worst abuses of the subprime mortgage era unless a decision denying class status for a lawsuit against Morgan Stanley is overturned, lawyers suing the investment bank told a federal court.

In a brief filed last Thursday, the lawyers urged the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to immediately review the case, which accuses Morgan Stanley of encouraging the origination of predatory loans in black neighborhoods in Detroit. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the homeowners by the American Civil Liberties Union and law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein.

