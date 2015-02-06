FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BofA wins dismissal of lawsuit over mortgage tax reporting
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 13, 2015 / 1:23 AM / 3 years ago

BofA wins dismissal of lawsuit over mortgage tax reporting

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a nationwide class action accusing Bank of America of misreporting mortgage interest on tax forms, ruling that U.S. tax authorities, not the courts, are responsible for the way interest is reported.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer said the Internal Revenue Service has exclusive enforcement authority over homeowners’ claims that they lost valuable tax deductions because the bank underreported their mortgage interest.

To read the full story at WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1zWZx6z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.