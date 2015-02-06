BofA wins dismissal of lawsuit over mortgage tax reporting

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a nationwide class action accusing Bank of America of misreporting mortgage interest on tax forms, ruling that U.S. tax authorities, not the courts, are responsible for the way interest is reported.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer said the Internal Revenue Service has exclusive enforcement authority over homeowners’ claims that they lost valuable tax deductions because the bank underreported their mortgage interest.

To read the full story at WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1zWZx6z