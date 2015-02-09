FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citi, Wells Fargo, JPM defeat mortgage discrimination lawsuits
February 9, 2015

Citi, Wells Fargo, JPM defeat mortgage discrimination lawsuits

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has dismissed lawsuits brought by the Los Angeles Unified School District alleging mortgage discrimination by three of the nation’s biggest banks, ruling the district has not shown how it was harmed.

In three separate orders on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Otis Wright rejected the school district’s argument that it lost property tax revenue because of discriminatory lending by Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1KFBI2P

