FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge halts suit over mortgage tax deductions, seeks IRS ruling
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Judge halts suit over mortgage tax deductions, seeks IRS ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has halted a nationwide class action accusing Nationstar Mortgage of misreporting mortgage interest to tax authorities, pending a tax law ruling from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to help settle the case.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant in San Diego said the IRS’s input is needed to determine whether Nationstar breached its duties by failing to report deferred interest on mortgage loans, as the lawsuit alleged.

Filed last April, the lawsuit accused the mortgage servicing giant of omitting from tax forms millions of dollars in mortgage interest that it received from consumers holding a certain kind of adjustable-rate mortgage loan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1953Z7p

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.