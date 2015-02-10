Judge halts suit over mortgage tax deductions, seeks IRS ruling

(Reuters) - A federal judge has halted a nationwide class action accusing Nationstar Mortgage of misreporting mortgage interest to tax authorities, pending a tax law ruling from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to help settle the case.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant in San Diego said the IRS’s input is needed to determine whether Nationstar breached its duties by failing to report deferred interest on mortgage loans, as the lawsuit alleged.

Filed last April, the lawsuit accused the mortgage servicing giant of omitting from tax forms millions of dollars in mortgage interest that it received from consumers holding a certain kind of adjustable-rate mortgage loan.

