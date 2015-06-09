FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge approves $12.5 mln settlement in OmniVision securities lawsuit
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 9, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Judge approves $12.5 mln settlement in OmniVision securities lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has given final approval to a $12.5 million settlement to resolve investor claims that technology company OmniVision Technologies hid the loss of its status as an exclusive supplier of components for Apple iPhones.

In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Ronald Whyte also approved about $2.7 million in fees for investors’ attorneys, or about 22 percent of the settlement fund. The law firms Barrack Rodos & Bacine and Branstetter Stranch & Jennings served as lead counsel for investors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1dsGsPB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.