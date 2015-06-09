Judge approves $12.5 mln settlement in OmniVision securities lawsuit

(Reuters) - A federal judge has given final approval to a $12.5 million settlement to resolve investor claims that technology company OmniVision Technologies hid the loss of its status as an exclusive supplier of components for Apple iPhones.

In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Ronald Whyte also approved about $2.7 million in fees for investors’ attorneys, or about 22 percent of the settlement fund. The law firms Barrack Rodos & Bacine and Branstetter Stranch & Jennings served as lead counsel for investors.

