BofA fights proposed class action over extended overdraft fees

(Reuters) - Bank of America has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of collecting illegal rates of interest from customers who keep their checking accounts overdrawn, saying plaintiffs are using a “semantical gyration” by labeling the fees “interest.”

In a motion on Monday in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida court, lawyers for the bank said the fees do not meet the definition of interest because they are based on the terms of deposit agreements and are not charged for the extension of credit. The bank is represented by lawyers at Liebler Gonzalez & Portuondo and O‘Melveny & Myers.

