Payday lenders allege feds' Operation Choke Point expanding
April 15, 2015 / 10:53 AM / 2 years ago

Payday lenders allege feds' Operation Choke Point expanding

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The national trade group for U.S. payday lenders has asked a federal judge to let it amend a lawsuit against federal banking regulators, saying it wants to introduce evidence that an unlawful campaign to end legal payday lending is expanding.

In a motion on Friday, lawyers for the Community Financial Services Association (CFSA) at Cooper & Kirk said regulators have stepped up “Operation Choke Point,” pressuring more banks and a credit reporting agency to stop doing business with payday lenders.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1E1HOg5

