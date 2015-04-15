Payday lenders allege feds' Operation Choke Point expanding

(Reuters) - The national trade group for U.S. payday lenders has asked a federal judge to let it amend a lawsuit against federal banking regulators, saying it wants to introduce evidence that an unlawful campaign to end legal payday lending is expanding.

In a motion on Friday, lawyers for the Community Financial Services Association (CFSA) at Cooper & Kirk said regulators have stepped up “Operation Choke Point,” pressuring more banks and a credit reporting agency to stop doing business with payday lenders.

