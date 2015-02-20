PNC fights homeowners' class claims of insurance racketeering

(Reuters) - Homeowners accusing PNC Bank of engaging in racketeering by allegedly overcharging them for property insurance should not be allowed to pursue their claims as a class, lawyers for the bank told a federal judge in Florida.

In a brief filed on Tuesday, lawyers for the bank said the racketeering claims are inappropriate for a class action because plaintiffs would have to show that allegedly false statements about the insurance caused damage to each class member.

