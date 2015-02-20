FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PNC fights homeowners' class claims of insurance racketeering
February 20, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

PNC fights homeowners' class claims of insurance racketeering

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Homeowners accusing PNC Bank of engaging in racketeering by allegedly overcharging them for property insurance should not be allowed to pursue their claims as a class, lawyers for the bank told a federal judge in Florida.

In a brief filed on Tuesday, lawyers for the bank said the racketeering claims are inappropriate for a class action because plaintiffs would have to show that allegedly false statements about the insurance caused damage to each class member.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1ME9jhp

