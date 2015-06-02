FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DOJ seeks dismissal of Quicken lawsuit over FHA loans
June 2, 2015

DOJ seeks dismissal of Quicken lawsuit over FHA loans

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice have asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit brought against the government by mortgage lender Quicken Loans, saying the case could bring a flood of litigation by companies facing enforcement actions.

Quicken’s lawsuit, filed during a Justice Department investigation of the lender, was a preemptive maneuver that improperly attacks the government’s discretion to prosecute, government lawyers said in a brief last week.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KAyteb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
