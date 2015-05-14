FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fla. businessman fights dismissal of lawsuit over KPMG tax shelter
May 14, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Fla. businessman fights dismissal of lawsuit over KPMG tax shelter

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing First Union Bank of fraud for steering one of the founders of hardware company American Megatrends into an illegal tax shelter is not time-barred, lawyers for the businessman told a federal court.

In a filing on Monday, lawyers at Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton and Sperling & Slater said claims of the businessman, Raghunathan Sarma, are still timely because his related dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over the tax shelter has not yet been resolved.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QLKAss

