Execs of veterans lender seek appeal in telemarketing suit

February 23, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Execs of veterans lender seek appeal in telemarketing suit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Officials of Mortgage Investors Corp, once a leading lender to military veterans, want an appeals court review of claims that they violated federal law by directing a national campaign of harassing telemarketing calls.

In a motion on Thursday, lawyers for the officials told an Oregon federal court that the 9th Circuit should hear the dispute because it involves unsettled questions about individual liability under federal telemarketing law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1FOaIAd


