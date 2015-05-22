FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Consumers oppose delay in trial over TransUnion blacklist alerts
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 22, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Consumers oppose delay in trial over TransUnion blacklist alerts

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Consumers accusing credit reporting agency TransUnion of falsely reporting that they could be on a government blacklist of suspected security threats have opposed a delay in their lawsuit and asked a federal court to stick to a November trial date.

In a court filing on Monday, lawyers for the consumers said TransUnion’s request to postpone the trial is the latest in a string of delay tactics and would subject consumers to continued false branding as potential terrorists and other criminals on the blacklist. The consumers are represented by lawyers at Francis & Mailman and Anderson Ogilvie & Brewer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IOSFLT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.