Consumers oppose delay in trial over TransUnion blacklist alerts

(Reuters) - Consumers accusing credit reporting agency TransUnion of falsely reporting that they could be on a government blacklist of suspected security threats have opposed a delay in their lawsuit and asked a federal court to stick to a November trial date.

In a court filing on Monday, lawyers for the consumers said TransUnion’s request to postpone the trial is the latest in a string of delay tactics and would subject consumers to continued false branding as potential terrorists and other criminals on the blacklist. The consumers are represented by lawyers at Francis & Mailman and Anderson Ogilvie & Brewer.

