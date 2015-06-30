FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge certifies class action over TransUnion terrorist alerts
June 30, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Judge certifies class action over TransUnion terrorist alerts

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - TransUnion, a leading U.S. consumer reporting agency, must face a class action accusing it of violating federal law by mistakenly reporting that thousands of individuals were on a government list of potential terrorists, a federal judge ruled.

In an order on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said the sheer number of consumers reported as potential terrorists makes it likely that a significant number were inaccurately tagged. The consumers are represented by lawyers at Francis & Mailman and the Evans Law Firm.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FN9e3Q

