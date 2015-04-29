FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge approves $9.9 mln to settle eAppraiseIt class action
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 29, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge approves $9.9 mln to settle eAppraiseIt class action

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has given final approval to a $9.9 million settlement resolving claims that a defunct appraisal company, eAppraiseIT, conspired with Washington Mutual to inflate home appraisals in the years before the 2007 housing crisis.

In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Ronald Whyte also awarded plaintiffs’ lawyers 27 percent of the settlement fund, or about $2.64 million in attorneys’ fees, citing the tens of thousands of hours they devoted to the case and the costs involved in litigating it. Plaintiffs were represented by Feinstein Doyle Payne & Kravec, Keller Rohrback and other firms.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DJBMvn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.