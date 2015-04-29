U.S. judge approves $9.9 mln to settle eAppraiseIt class action

(Reuters) - A federal judge has given final approval to a $9.9 million settlement resolving claims that a defunct appraisal company, eAppraiseIT, conspired with Washington Mutual to inflate home appraisals in the years before the 2007 housing crisis.

In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Ronald Whyte also awarded plaintiffs’ lawyers 27 percent of the settlement fund, or about $2.64 million in attorneys’ fees, citing the tens of thousands of hours they devoted to the case and the costs involved in litigating it. Plaintiffs were represented by Feinstein Doyle Payne & Kravec, Keller Rohrback and other firms.

