Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Feb. 23, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community.

Tuesday, Feb. 24

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Bankers’ Compliance Group presents a one-day seminar on the federal Truth in Lending Act and new loan disclosure requirements going into effect in August. Location is the LAX Airport Marriott in Los Angeles.

Tuesday, Feb. 24 - Thursday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Professional Bank Services presents “2015 Real Estate Lending Compliance,” a three-day seminar addressing major consumer protection issues facing banks this year. Topics include fair lending issues, truth-in-lending requirements, mortgage disclosures and servicing policies, and consumer credit issues. Locations are the Doubletree Hilton in Springfield, Missouri and the Hilton Garden Inn in Evansville, Indiana.

