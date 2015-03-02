FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 2, 2015
March 2, 2015

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 2, 2015

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community.

Tuesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 5

8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. The Aldrich & Bonnefin law firm presents a seminar on legal processes for the Bankers Compliance Group. The seminar will discuss how to respond to requests for customers’ financial records, including civil and grand jury subpoenas and requests from the Internal Revenue Service and Securities and Exchange Commission. Also covered will be writs, levies and consumers’ right to financial privacy. At the Mission Valley Marriott in San Diego on March 3 and the Marriott in Santa Clara on March 5.

