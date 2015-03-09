FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 9, 2015
March 9, 2015

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 9, 2015

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community.

Tuesday March 10 - Friday March 13

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. - The Aldrich & Bonnefin law firm presents a one-day seminar on legal processes for the Bankers Compliance Group. The seminar will cover how to respond to requests for customers’ financial records, including civil and grand jury subpoenas and requests from the Internal Revenue Service and Securities and Exchange Commission. Also covered will be writs, levies and consumers’ right to financial privacy. At the Doubletree in Ontario, California on March 10; the Sheraton Grand in Sacramento on March 12; and the Anaheim Marriott Suites in Garden Grove, California on March 13.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NzTOaK

