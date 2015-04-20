FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: April 20, 2015
April 20, 2015

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: April 20, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 23

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. - The California Bankers Association presents “A Day with Regulators,” giving bankers a chance to meet with their regulators and examiners, including officials from the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Topics include new mortgage rules, an update on fair lending and other emerging issues. At the Renaissance Clubsport Hotel in Walnut Creek on Tuesday and the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IwOVem

