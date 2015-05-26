Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: May 25, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, May 26/Wednesday, May 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Professional Bank Services presents “2015 Integrated Mortgage Disclosures,” a two-day seminar on disclosure rules mandated by the Dodd-Frank Act. The seminar will explain changes necessary for compliance, new consumer protection rules and lender responsibilities. It will be held on May 26-27 at the University Plaza Holiday Inn in Bowling Green, Kentucky; and on May 27-28 at the Crowne Plaza in Seattle, Washington.

