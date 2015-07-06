FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: July 6, 2015
July 6, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: July 6, 2015

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, July 6

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a two-day seminar on anti-money-laundering and Bank Secrecy Act compliance. Topics include record-keeping requirements, high-risk services, U.S. Patriot Act requirements and reporting on currency transactions. Location is the Airport Hilton in Bloomington, Minnesota.

