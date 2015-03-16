Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 16, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community.

Monday, March 16; Wednesday, March 18; and Friday, March 20

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. - The Aldrich & Bonnefin law firm and Bankers Compliance Group present a one-day seminar on legal processes. The seminar will cover how to respond to requests for customers' financial records, including grand jury subpoenas and requests from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other topics include writs, levies and consumers' financial privacy rights. At the LAX Airport Marriott in Los Angeles on March 16; the Courtyard Marriott in Monrovia, California on March 18; and the Palace Hotel in San Francisco on March 20. For further information, visit here

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GcO5lX