Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 30, 2015
March 30, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 30, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community.

Monday March 30, Tuesday March 31, Wednesday, April 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Professional Bank Services presents its one-day seminar, “2015 Anti-Money Laundering and Bank Secrecy Act Compliance.” Topics include new risks, such as medical marijuana banking services, and instructions on how to report on suspicious activity. At the Courtyard Marriott West in Paducah, Kentucky on Monday; the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Tuesday; and the Holiday Inn Airport in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MmXX3y

