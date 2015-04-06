FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: April 6, 2015
April 6, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: April 6, 2015

Dena Aubin

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, April 6 - Tuesday, April 7

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Practising Law Institute presents a two-day consumer financial services institute, covering a range of regulatory, enforcement and litigation changes in the consumer banking area. The seminar will cover privacy and data security, new payment methods, legal developments in student lending and fair lending, and activities at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. At several locations; for details see www.pli.edu/Content

Tuesday, April 7 - Friday, April 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Professional Bank Services presents “2015 Integrated Mortgage Disclosures,” a two-day seminar on disclosure rules mandated by the Dodd Frank Act. The seminar will explain changes necessary for compliance, new consumer protection rules and lender responsibilities. Locations are the Holiday Inn in Worthington, Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday; and the Embassy Suites in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday and Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MXwcyV

