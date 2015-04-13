Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: April 13, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Sunday April 12 - Friday April 13

4 p.m. Sunday - 1 p.m. Friday - Independent Community Bankers of America presents its week-long compliance institute covering the latest changes and guidance from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other banking regulators. Topics include residential consumer lending, fair lending, flood insurance, and other lending compliance. It will be held at the Downtown Embassy Suites in Indianapolis, Indiana.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DB0rW5