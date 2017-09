(Reuters) - Wells Fargo Bank will get another chance to try to force the arbitration of five lawsuits accusing it of charging excessive checking overdraft fees, a federal appeals court has decided.

In an opinion on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a U.S. district court erred in closing off arbitration before a class had been certified in the lawsuits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1F1jB91