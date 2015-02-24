Wells settles two class actions alleging insurance kickbacks

(Reuters) - Homeowners suing Wells Fargo for allegedly forcing them into unnecessary flood insurance or passing on costs of improper kickbacks have reached settlements in two class actions over the practices, according to filings in a California federal court.

In statements filed on Friday, lawyers for both sides said written settlements have been drawn up and they expect to file for dismissals in about a week.

