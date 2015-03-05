Homeowners accuse Wells of reneging on massive mortgage pact

(Reuters) - Lawyers have asked a federal court for an emergency order to stop Wells Fargo from foreclosing on homeowners who were part of a massive 2010 mortgage settlement, saying the bank violated its promise to help struggling consumers keep their homes.

In a motion on Tuesday, lawyers for the homeowners said Wells Fargo has “made virtually no effort” to comply with the settlement and has foreclosed on many borrowers who were entitled to reduced monthly mortgage payments under the pact.

