FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge prunes attorneys' fees in Wells overdraft case to $18.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 26, 2015 / 11:39 AM / 2 years ago

Judge prunes attorneys' fees in Wells overdraft case to $18.5 mln

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers who won a $203 million judgment from Wells Fargo for allegedly gouging customers with unfair overdraft fees had their request for $50.7 million in attorneys’ fees slashed to $18.5 million by the federal judge who heard the case.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said that trial class counsel Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein did a “superior” job, but the “enormous” fee requested was not warranted.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1cfUvqM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.