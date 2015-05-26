Judge prunes attorneys' fees in Wells overdraft case to $18.5 mln

(Reuters) - Lawyers who won a $203 million judgment from Wells Fargo for allegedly gouging customers with unfair overdraft fees had their request for $50.7 million in attorneys’ fees slashed to $18.5 million by the federal judge who heard the case.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said that trial class counsel Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein did a “superior” job, but the “enormous” fee requested was not warranted.

