Wells, Barclays fight class action over foreclosure legal fees

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo and a former mortgage servicing unit of Barclays Bank have asked a federal judge in southern Ohio to toss claims that they engaged in misconduct during mortgage foreclosures by charging homeowners for an array of improper fees.

In filings on Friday, lawyers for the banks at Ulmer & Berne and Treanor Pope & Hughes argued that the fees in dispute were authorized by the plaintiff’s mortgage loan, and the banks are entitled to a judgment in their favor as a matter of law.

