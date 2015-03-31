FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells, Barclays fight class action over foreclosure legal fees
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 31, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Wells, Barclays fight class action over foreclosure legal fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo and a former mortgage servicing unit of Barclays Bank have asked a federal judge in southern Ohio to toss claims that they engaged in misconduct during mortgage foreclosures by charging homeowners for an array of improper fees.

In filings on Friday, lawyers for the banks at Ulmer & Berne and Treanor Pope & Hughes argued that the fees in dispute were authorized by the plaintiff’s mortgage loan, and the banks are entitled to a judgment in their favor as a matter of law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Gbu29m

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.