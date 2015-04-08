FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells rebuts secret witness statement in L.A. discrimination suit
April 8, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Wells rebuts secret witness statement in L.A. discrimination suit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Wells Fargo Bank have disputed allegations by the city of Los Angeles that the bank’s lending practices discriminated against minorities, saying evidence to support the city’s lawsuit “does not exist.”

A confidential witness quoted in the lawsuit to buttress discrimination claims has now denied under oath that he made the statements attributed to him, lawyers for Wells at Munger Tolles & Olson said in a brief filed on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HPRubg

