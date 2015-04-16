Wells Fargo seeks U.S. Supreme Court review of $203 mln overdraft award

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo Bank has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a $203 million award imposed against it for allegedly excessive overdraft fees, saying the judgment rests on a misuse of the class action mechanism in California’s federal courts.

In a petition on April 10, lawyers for Wells Fargo at Covington & Burling asked the highest court to resolve “an extraordinary development in the law of class actions,” where class members who suffered no injury are getting monetary awards.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DaayN4