FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge approves $71.5 mln Dewey settlement
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

Judge approves $71.5 mln Dewey settlement

Casey Sullivan

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn approved on Tuesday a $71.5 million settlement between former partners of Dewey & LeBoeuf and the bankrupt law firm’s estate.

The settlement requires former Dewey partners to pay portions of their compensation, ranging between $5,000 and $3.5 million individually, in exchange for a release from potential clawback claims. As of Tuesday, roughly 400 out of 670 former Dewey partners had opted into the settlement.

Judge Glenn said the settlement is in the “best interest” of the Dewey estate and creditors because the deal ultimately prevents years of costly protracted litigation between Dewey’s estate and former partners. Glenn said the settlement “will lead to a quicker wind-down in Chapter 11, and - more importantly - a quicker and more certain distribution to creditors.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.