(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent Asarco decision regarding bankruptcy fees raised concerns that lawyers and other professionals might run the risk of not getting paid for some work in costly Chapter 11 cases.

Now for the first time in a Delaware case the office of the U.S. trustee has cited the ruling to object to the usually routine matter of hiring lawyers and advisors.

